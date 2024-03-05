Government undermined financial education for children in England, Martin Lewis says

|
05.03.2024 18:30:16
Campaign to add financial topics to national curriculum in 2014 ‘counterproductive’ says founder of Money Saving ExpertMartin Lewis, the financial advice expert, has accused the government of undermining his efforts to ensure children in England are taught about mortgages and credit cards, saying schools are suffering from a “poverty” of financial education.Addressing the education select committee, Lewis said the successful campaign he led in 2014 to add financial topics to the national curriculum has had little to show for it in the decade since. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
