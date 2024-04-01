|
01.04.2024 01:00:01
Government’s ‘childcare chaos’ leaving families in England facing steep costs
Labour says places have fallen by almost 40,000 since the Tories came to power in 2010, forcing parents to leave the workforceChildcare places in England have fallen by nearly 40,000 since the Tories came to power in 2010, Labour research has found.This includes a drop of 1,000 places between March and December last year, at a time when demand was anticipated to rise before new entitlements became available. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
