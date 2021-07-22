Governments Need to Speed Up Australia's Transition to Electric Vehicles, Argue Auto Recycling Experts Total Auto Recyclers.

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global climate crisis grows, experts in the automotive industry are calling for governments to speed up the process of transitioning to electric cars, says Total Auto Recyclers, experts in car removal Melbourne-wide. Hurrying along this process would make it easier for Australia to meet its emission reduction targets as cars currently make up about 8% of Australia's emissions.

This push would involve a number of government measures, including making public charging stations cheaper to use, subsidising the cost of electric cars, and pledging to eventually eliminate traditional vehicles by banning imports of petrol-powered cars. All of these measures would work to get more motorists driving and purchasing electric cars, which in turn would reduce Australia's emissions output significantly.

Experts from the automotive industry are not the only ones who are calling for this change. Top economists from across the country agree with the push to get electric cars on Australia's roads sooner. Sixty-two of Australia's most distinguished economists were polled on their opinion regarding this matter; 51 of those 62 economists - or 82% of the economists polled - revealed that they were in support of boosting the number of electric cars on the roads.

The 11 economists who were not in favour of this push stated that it is simply because they would prefer to see a carbon tax introduced in Australia. However, the one thing all economists agreed on was that it is imperative for the Australian government to start taking serious, drastic action on carbon emissions, whatever the method. Some industry experts have even suggested implementing a scheme similar to cash for cars Melbourne that residents could take advantage of if they are interested in purchasing an electric car.

As compared to other countries around the world, Australia has been extremely slow to implement measures that would increase electric vehicle uptake. Throughout 2020, only 0.7% of new car sales were electric vehicles. In China, all-electric cars made up a whopping 5% of new car sales; in the European Union, 3.5%. Norway's government has pledged to ban the sale of traditionally-powered cars by 2025; Ireland, Israel, Denmark and the Netherlands have plans to implement the same laws by 2030; and in California and Britain, by 2035.

With Australia having no domestic car industry of its own, Total Auto Recyclers argue that there should be nothing stopping the Australian government from pushing for these measures to be implemented sooner. As there are no industry policy concerns to keep in mind, Australia could theoretically get started on the transition to an all-electric vehicle takeover immediately.

Auto recyclers, economists, and electric vehicle motorists remain hopeful that the Australian government will begin to pay greater concern to carbon emission reduction policies and take action soon to get more motorists driving electric cars.

