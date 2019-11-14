Governor General to Visit Lithuania and Estonia

OTTAWA, Nov. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - At the request of the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, will visit Lithuania from November 24 to 26, 2019, and Estonia from November 26 to 28, 2019.

During the visit, to underline Canada's deep-rooted partnership with Lithuania and Estonia, the Governor General will meet with His Excellency Gitanas Nausėda, President of Lithuania and His Excellency Saulius Skvernelis, Prime Minister of Lithuania; and with Her Excellency Kersti Kaljulaid, President of Estonia and His Excellency Jüri Ratas, Prime Minister of Estonia.

The visit will also serve as an opportunity to promote collaboration and innovation in science. In Lithuania, the Governor General will participate in discussions at Vilnius Tech Park and at the Santaka Valley KTU Science, Technology and Business Centre. In Estonia, Her Excellency will meet with members of the Estonian Academy of Sciences and with students from the Tallinn Secondary School of Science.

This will be Her Excellency's second time in the Baltic region since becoming governor general. In January 2018, she travelled to Latvia to meet with and show her support for Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members serving on Operation REASSURANCE, Canada's largest sustained presence in Europe in more than a decade. The Governor General's visit also underlines Canada's commitment to our trans-Atlantic NATO allies and to maintaining security and stability in the region, as exemplified by Operation REASSURANCE.

To strengthen the people-to-people ties and promote various aspects of Canada abroad, the Governor General will be accompanied by an official delegation. The delegates' names will be released separately at a later date.

Follow GGJuliePayette and RideauHall on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada