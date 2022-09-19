|
19.09.2022 15:46:00
GOYA LAUNCHES ONLINE STORE OFFERING EXCITING NEW PRODUCTS, POPULAR HOUSEHOLD STAPLES, AND SPECIALTY ITEMS
JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic owned food company in the United States, launches its very own online store just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month and holiday celebrations. Starting today, September 19, 2022 loyal consumers across the nation can order their favorite Goya products directly from Goya's new online store and have them shipped directly to their home.
"We're excited to expand our digital footprint and give consumers across the country another easy way to buy their favorite Goya products who otherwise may not have access to them. Despite the pandemic and the potential for a global food crisis, we have been working courageously to develop new and exciting products that are both nutritious and affordable," said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods.
Goya's new online store offers a wide variety of in-demand household staples and specialty products to purchase including GOYA® Adobo, Sazón, Chipotles, Anchovy Stuffed Olives, Rice and Beans, while also providing access to newly launched Goya products like GOYA® Latin Roots Chips, Baked Fruit Chips and Aloe Vera Drinks that are more difficult to find in local supermarkets. Consumers can expect fast shipping anywhere in the contiguous United States and will be able to purchase individual units and larger quantities, as well as variety packs including essential beans, seasonings, adobo, plantain chips, nectars, cookies and more.
Goya is also expected to launch a variety of Goya branded merchandise including t-shirts, polos, hats, sweatshirts, aprons, cutting boards, and more, for the upcoming holiday season.
For more information, please visit: https://shop.goya.com/About Goya Foods
Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com.
Press Contact:
Natalie J. Maniscalco
845.659.6506
natalie@retromedianyc.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goya-launches-online-store-offering-exciting-new-products-popular-household-staples-and-specialty-items-301627187.html
SOURCE Goya Foods
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Entscheid wichtigster Termin der Woche: ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot aus dem Handel -- Schlussendlich grüne Vorzeichen in Asien
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am zweiten Tag der Woche abwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss ebenfalls tiefer. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Dienstag im Minus. An den größten Märkten in Fernost dominierten dagegen die Optimisten.