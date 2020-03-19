GP Strategies Continues Providing Public Health Preparedness Services Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

COLUMBIA, Md., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As cases of COVID-19 rise in the United States, global workforce transformation solutions provider GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) is working inside public organizations to minimize the impact of the virus on personnel safety, business continuity, and productivity.

GP Strategies has decades of experience providing strategic project management and emergency planning, training, exercise-support, and staff augmentation solutions to organizations and public health institutions across the country. These services cover the scope of public emergencies, including terrorism, natural disasters, and pandemic outbreaks, including influenza-specific occurrences such as the past H1N1 pandemic crisis.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, GP Strategies is increasing their level of support with customers, helping to staff call centers, ensuring preparedness plans are being followed, and offering readiness assistance.

"During a pandemic event, organizations are challenged to protect their people's health as well as ensure business continuity. With many of our clients, we help develop the preparedness and continuity plans, train and exercise those plans, and then make ourselves available to support the business with staffing and leadership solutions until the crisis is over," stated Joshua Norman, Director, Homeland Security and Emergency Management, GP Strategies.

GP Strategies' pandemic preparedness clients include public organizations, multiple state Departments of Health, and hospitals. To learn more about GP Strategies' Emergency Management Services, please visit gpstrategies.com/solution/emergency-management-services/.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) is a global performance improvement solutions provider of training, digital learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting, and business improvement services customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, manufacturing, process and energy industries, and other commercial and government customers. Additional information can be found at gpstrategies.com.

© 2020 GP Strategies Corporation. All rights reserved. GP Strategies and the GP Strategies logo design are trademarks of GP Strategies Corporation.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gp-strategies-continues-providing-public-health-preparedness-services-amid-covid-19-pandemic-301026560.html

SOURCE GP Strategies Corporation