GPB Scientific Announces Initial Availability of Advanced Cell Separation Platform; Name Change to Curate Biosciences

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GPB Scientific, Inc. has launched its go-to-market activities for the transformational Curate® Cell Processing System to streamline the manufacture of cell therapies, making them economically and reliably available to the largest number of patients. The company's advanced cell separation platform is in evaluations at select biopharmas, contract manufacturers, and academic centers ahead of the system's upcoming commercial introduction. Anticipating the commercial launch, the company is changing its name to "Curate Biosciences" to better communicate its benefits to the gene and cell therapy industry.

Cell therapies, typically made from a patient's own cells, are increasingly important in the fight against cancer and other critical diseases. Curate Biosciences provides a superior cell separation, wash, and concentration solution to deliver more biologically potent results for revolutionary cell therapy treatments.

The company's Curate® Cell Processing System is a robust, simple, and automated system that has the potential to enable up to a 50% reduction in the total cost of autologous cell therapy production and a like reduction in the days required to produce a CAR-T dose. The Curate System more than doubles the recovery of patient-derived white blood cells and CD3+ T cell subsets, with exceptional purity in a single-step, closed microfluidic system.

"Users are now testing the Curate System via our Technology Access Program and observing firsthand its innovative and industry-leading ability to produce more high-quality white blood cells for CAR-T oncology cures," said Mike Grisham, Curate Bioscience's Chief Executive Officer. "GPB in our prior company name stood for 'getting people better,' and this remains our core mission, but the new name reflects our unique capacity to provide more high-quality cells to produce cures for once-intractable diseases."

Curate Biosciences (formerly GPB Scientific, Inc.) enables virtually lossless cell processing, radically changing the outcomes and economics landscape of cell therapy. The Curate® Cell Processing System applies Deterministic Cell Separation™ (DCS) technology, through a benchtop system and single-use cartridges optimized for T cell isolation. Designed with both manufacturing and clinical potential at the forefront, the Curate® System enables production of CAR-T and other therapeutic cell therapies beyond today's limitations. Curate Biosciences has strong venture financing from Amgen Ventures, Vensana Capital, and other major healthcare investors and is advancing application of its DCS technology to target additional cell types, disease states, and workflows.

