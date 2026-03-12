GPGI Shares Fall 7% After Reporting Larger Annual Net Loss

(RTTNews) - GPGI, Inc. (GPGI) shares declined 7.12 percent to $18.33, down $1.41 on Thursday, after the company reported a wider net loss for the full year 2025.

The stock is currently trading at $18.33 compared with its previous close of $19.74. Shares opened at $18.79 and traded between $17.13 and $18.99 during the session on the New York Stock Exchange. Trading volume reached about 1.29 million shares, below the average volume of about 2.41 million shares.

GPGI reported a net loss of $136.01 million for 2025 compared with a net loss of $83.16 million in 2024, with net sales totaling $59.82 million. The loss was largely driven by non-cash charges, including a $150.96 million loss from warrant liability revaluation and a $57.10 million loss tied to earnout consideration liabilities.

The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $9.24 to $26.78.