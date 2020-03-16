GPON Industry Outlook and Forecast, 2020-2025 - Key Players are Huawei, Nokia, ZTE, FiberHome, DASAN Zhone, Calix, and ADTRAN

DUBLIN, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GPON Market by Component (OLT, and ONT), Technology (2.5G PON, XG-PON, XGS-PON, and NG-PON2), Application (FTTH, Mobile Backhaul), Vertical (Transportation, Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, MTU), Region - Global Forecast To 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global GPON market was valued at USD 5.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2025. The key players in the market include Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), ZTE (China), FiberHome (China), DASAN Zhone (US), Calix (US), ADTRAN (US), and Others.

High demand for GPON network for triple and quad-play services, increasing demand for high-speed broadband services, advancement in GPON technology, and trial and deployment of 5G network are the factors driving the growth of the GPON industry. However, the presence of substitute technologies, and high installation and operational costs of GPON will act as a restraining factor for the market.



NG-PON2 technology expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



NG-PON2 technology offers a broader bandwidth allocation than the current network technologies, higher split ratio, faster upstream and downstream data speed, and enhanced security. Additionally, NG-PON2 deployment for mobile backhaul and fronthaul applications in 4G and 5G network technologies is expected to provide an incremental opportunity for the GPON vendors. The telecom sector is relying on the optical fiber-based network technology for providing the 5G services, which require low latency and higher speeds, and NG-PON2 fits the billing.



GPON for transportation expected to grow at the highest pace during the forecast period.



Broadband for transportation is used primarily to provide the following services: internet connectivity for passengers; video surveillance in trains and stations; and uploading and downloading operation files including ticketing data, passenger information system (PIS), and reports. These services enable the transmission of voice, vital data, critical data, video, and other applications for the controller of transportation services and the convenience of travelers.



Asia Pacific to be the largest market GPON during the forecast period.



The GPON market in Asia Pacific has been segmented further based on countries into China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Matured GPON sector, government spending on infrastructure, and widespread deployment of next-generation GPON networks are major factors fuelling the growth of the GPON market in this region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in GPON Market

4.2 Market, By Component

4.3 Market, By Technology

4.4 Market, By Application

4.5 Market, By Vertical

4.6 Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Demand for Triple- and Quad-Play Services

5.2.1.2 High Demand for High-Speed Broadband Services

5.2.1.3 Rapid Advancements in GPON Technology

5.2.1.4 High Penetration of FTTH Services in APAC

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Availability of Substitute Technologies

5.2.2.2 High Installation and Operational Costs, Along With Requirement for Continuous Power Supply

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Trial and Deployment of 5G Networks

5.2.3.2 Rise in Demand for Video Content

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Interoperability Issues and Operational Difficulties Associated With Fiber Optics

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Recent Developments in NG-PON2



6 GPON Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 2.5G PON

6.2.1 Higher Split Ratio of 2.5G PON Enables Serving More Users With Single Network, Thereby Leading to Cost Savings

6.3 XG-PON

6.3.1 XG-PON Technology Held Second-Largest Size of GPON Market in 2019

6.4 XGS-PON

6.4.1 Higher Bandwidth and Speed of XGS-PON Makes It More Suitable for 5G Mobile Networks

6.5 NG-PON2

6.5.1 Market for NG-PON2 to Grow at Highest Rate During 2020-2025



7 GPON Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Optical Line Terminal (OLT)

7.2.1 High Bandwidth Requirement and Rapid Advancements in Mobile Network Technologies to Fuel Growth of OLT Component

7.3 Optical Network Terminal (ONT)

7.3.1 Increase in Penetration of ONT in FTTX Networks to Boost ONT Market Growth



8 GPON Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 FTTH

8.2.1 Increasing Number of FTTH Subscribers

8.3 Other FTTX

8.3.1 Rising Demand of Triple-And Quad-Play Services

8.4 Mobile Backhaul

8.4.1 Increasing Bandwidth Capacity and Reducing Operational Costs of GPON



9 GPON Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Residential

9.2.1 Use of GPON for High-Speed Data, IPTV, Voice, and Catv Services in Residential Vertical

9.3 Telecommunications

9.3.1 High Demand From Network Service Providers to Expand Their Mobile Backhauling Capacity

9.4 Transportation

9.4.1 Growth in IoT Applications in Public and Private Transportation

9.5 Energy & Utilities

9.5.1 Implementation of Smart Grids to Surge GPON Demand in Energy & Utilities

9.6 Healthcare

9.6.1 Use of GPON to Improve Operational Efficiency of All Stakeholders Involved in Value Chain of Healthcare Vertical

9.7 Commercial

9.7.1 Manufacturing Industries and Business Services are Major Segments of Commercial Verticals Using GPON



10 GPON Services

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Fixed Internet and Voice

10.3 Internet Protocol TV (IPTV)

10.4 Mobile Voice and Internet



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 US to Continue to Hold Second-Largest Share of GPON Market Globally During Forecast Period

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Canada to Continue to Account for Second-Largest Share of North American Market

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Mexico to Be Fastest-Growing Market in North America Owing to for Foreign Investments in Telecom Sector

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Russia

11.3.1.1 Russia to Continue to Account for Largest Share of European GPON Market

11.3.2 Spain

11.3.2.1 Growth in FTTH Connections is Fostering Demand for ONT Installations

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Large Base of Mobile Users Availing 4G Network Services Propelling Growth of Market in France

11.3.4 Ukraine

11.3.4.1 Investments From Telecom Companies in Building Optical Fiber Network Infrastructure Surging Demand for GPON Technology

11.3.5 Romania

11.3.5.1 Increased Use of GPON Infrastructure to Develop Transportation, Power & Utilities, and Healthcare Industries in Romania

11.3.6 Portugal

11.3.6.1 Growing Demand for Broadband Services and Expanding FTTH Subscriber Base to Foster GPON Market Growth in Portugal

11.3.7 Italy

11.3.7.1 Rapid Expansion of GPON Infrastructure in Italy

11.3.8 Rest of Europe (RoE)

11.4 APAC

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 China to Hold Largest Share of Global Market Throughout Forecast Period

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 High Penetration of FTTH and Increased Adoption of 4k TV Content

11.4.3 Republic of Korea

11.4.3.1 Increased Government Spending on Network Infrastructure and Penetration of Mobile Network Applications

11.4.4 Indonesia

11.4.4.1 Rising Government Spending to Expand Optical Fiber Networks

11.4.5 Thailand

11.4.5.1 Auctioning of 5G Spectrum By Thailand Government

11.4.6 Taiwan

11.4.6.1 Rise in Penetration of FTTH in Taiwan

11.4.7 Rest of APAC

11.5 RoW

11.5.1 Turkey

11.5.1.1 Turkey Accounted for Larger Share of Market in RoW

11.5.2 Saudi Arabia

11.5.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Internet Connection on Mobile Devices

11.5.3 Africa

11.5.3.1 Improved Data Connectivity and Increased Mobile Penetration

11.5.4 Brazil

11.5.4.1 Brazil Accounted for Larger Share of Market in South America

11.5.5 Rest of South America

11.5.5.1 Uruguay, Chile, Columbia, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador Contribute to Growth of Market in Rest of South America

11.5.6 Rest of Middle East

11.5.6.1 Deployment of National Broadband Networks and Development of Smart Cities



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis: GPON Market

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

12.3.1 Visionaries

12.3.2 Innovators

12.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (For 25 Companies)

12.5 Business Strategy Excellence (For 25 Companies)

12.6 Competitive Situations and Trends

12.6.1 Collaborations, Agreements, and Partnerships

12.6.2 Product Launches and Developments

12.6.3 Acquisitions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Huawei

13.1.2 Nokia

13.1.3 ZTE

13.1.4 Fiberhome

13.1.5 Dasan Zhone

13.1.6 Calix

13.1.7 Adtran

13.1.8 Cisco

13.1.9 NEC

13.1.10 Allied Telesis

13.1.11 Iskratel

13.1.12 Unizyx

13.1.13 Alphion

13.2 Right-to-Win

13.3 Key Innovators

13.3.1 Econet

13.3.2 Shenzhen Gigalight

13.3.3 NCIS Group

13.3.4 GPONdoctor

13.3.5 Shenzhen C-Data

13.4 Other Companies

13.4.1 Tellabs

13.4.2 Fujikura

13.4.3 Utstarcom

13.4.4 TP-Link

13.4.5 GCOM Technologies

13.4.6 Commverge

13.4.7 Multicom



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tkgo1m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gpon-industry-outlook-and-forecast-2020-2025---key-players-are-huawei-nokia-zte-fiberhome-dasan-zhone-calix-and-adtran-301024994.html

SOURCE Research and Markets