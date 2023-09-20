GPS Capital Markets Set to Elevate Presence at EuroFinance International Treasury Management Conference with Sponsorship, Exhibition, and Educational Session

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPS Capital Markets, Inc. (www.gpsfx.com), a leading Fintech firm offering foreign exchange services, will be exhibiting at the EuroFinance 32nd Annual International Treasury Management Conference in Barcelona Spain, September 27th-29th.



EuroFinance hosts the largest treasury conference in the world, the International Treasury Management conference annually to congregate the best minds in finance and treasury. GPS Capital Markets will be participating at the conference as a conference technology sponsor, exhibitor at Stand L10, and as host of an educational session on, "Business Process Automation and Treasury Functions."

GPS Capital Markets President and CEO, Brandon Parke said, "I am excited to announce our participation and exhibition at the EuroFinance conference in Barcelona. GPS is committed to staying at the forefront of the financial industry, and it presents a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase our innovative solutions and expertise in foreign exchange to a global audience. We look forward to engaging and sharing insights with industry leaders that will help us continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients and partners."

GPS has participated at the EuroFinance conference for years. Many of GPS’ clients came from connecting at the annual conference. It is a great platform for GPS to demonstrate its product suite and for its consultants to educate corporations on foreign exchange strategies that will benefit them.

About EuroFinance:

EuroFinance is the leading global provider of treasury, cash management and risk conferences, training, and research. With 30 years of experience, our mission is to bring the brightest minds and most influential voices in treasury together to advance the industry forward. The International Treasury Management conference is the world’s largest and most influential treasury event. It brings together more than 2,000 attendees from more than 50 countries to exchange experiences, learn best practices and meet leading financial and technology partners. Attendees learn from inspirational keynote speakers, thought-provoking panel discussions and practical case studies from treasurers who have devised innovative solutions for a rapidly changing environment.

About GPS Capital Markets, LLC:

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, GPS Capital Markets, LLC provides corporate foreign exchange services that help companies manage their foreign currency risk and execute foreign currency transactions. Founded in 2002, GPS brings together a senior management team rich in international banking experience from the world’s leading financial institutions. GPS has several offices throughout the United States, as well as in Australia, Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom. It combines competitive exchange rates with a host of tailored international financial solutions for its clients. For more information, visit?www.gpsfx.com.

Press contact:

GPS Capital Markets

Lindsey Wing

801-979-6114

lwing@gpsfx.com