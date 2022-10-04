GPS Insight Launches Skilled Trades Scholarship Program to Give Back to Industries

The fleet and field service solutions provider will award two $10,000 scholarships to students pursuing a career in a fleet or field service trade industry

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GPS Insight , a leading provider of SaaS-based fleet and field service management software solutions, today announced the launch of the GPS Insight 'You are the Reason' Skilled Trades Scholarship Program, awarding two scholarships for $10,000 each to students planning to pursue full-time skilled trades study at a college or accredited vocational-technical school in the 2023-2024 academic year. The program is now accepting nominations from GPS Insight customers to proactively empower the skilled trade technicians of tomorrow.

"Meeting the needs of GPS Insight customers is the cornerstone of our mission, and we help them succeed through advanced solutions to complex challenges such as fleet safety and field efficiency," said Gary Fitzgerald, CEO of GPS Insight. "We want to give back to our industry--and our customers--by allowing them to nominate a deserving candidate who has a bright future in a fleet or field service industry. The GPS Insight 'You are the Reason' Skilled Trades Scholarship Program will not only provide a student with a life-changing opportunity, but also advance the capabilities and expertise of technicians across industries in this time of workforce challenges and critical skill gaps."

According to research from the Service Council, 70% of field service organizations are concerned about the loss of knowledge from a retiring field workforce . As part of the GPS Insight push to address the skilled field tech shortage, the Skilled Trades Scholarship program will address a shrinking talent pool intersecting with the current skilled trades gap. As workers retire and the workforce skews younger, the need for training, upskilling, and reskilling is crucial when recruiting younger techs.

Fleet and field service companies drive the operations of the supply chain and support the growth of the economy. Born on the road and raised in the field, GPS Insight understands the challenges its customers are up against. As needs change and evolve with a dynamic workforce, GPS Insight will keep pace every step of the way.

"GPS Insight customers are the reason we care, the reason we learn, and the reason we embrace change," continued Fitzgerald. "We are humbled by everything our customers teach us, and to pay this forward by enabling students to achieve their goals is a great honor. We hope these scholarships will provide roadways to success for the future of fleet and field."

Active customers of GPS Insight and its portfolio solutions can nominate high school seniors, graduates, or undergraduates with a minimum 2.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale or an equivalent who plan to pursue a degree or certificate in a fleet or field service trade industry such as construction, mechanical/electrical/plumbing, the motor/power/solar sector, or trucking/automotive. The GPS Insight 'You are the Reason' Skilled Trades Scholarship Program is accepting nominations through the end of the year.

Founded in 2004 with the goal of providing the fleet industry with the visibility and operational efficiency necessary for success, GPS Insight is committed to anticipating and responding to industry needs by supporting tomorrow's skilled technicians. To nominate a student, please visit our Skilled Trades Scholarship page .

