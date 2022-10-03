GPS Insight Named a Construction Executive 2022 Top Construction Technology Firm™

GPS Insight is recognized for bringing industry-leading fleet and field service technology to construction companies.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GPS Insight , a leading provider of SaaS-based fleet and field service management software solutions, today announced it was selected as a Top Construction Technology Firm™ in a special report by Construction Executive magazine recognizing the leading technology solution providers serving the construction industry.

GPS Insight offers a unique intersection of fleet and field service management software solutions, providing construction companies with the tools they need to manage and track assets, improve back-office workflow, streamline customer service, and build a culture of safety within their organizations. GPS Insight was founded in 2004 with the goal of providing the fleet industry with the visibility and operational efficiency necessary for success. Since then, the company has expanded to anticipate and respond to industry demands by constructing solutions that aid in supporting the supply chain.

"Being named a Top Construction Technology Firm affirms our commitment to build innovative solutions to solve the problems construction companies face in running their businesses," said Gary Fitzgerald, CEO of GPS Insight. "As the construction industry booms, so does the need to improve efficiency, manage complex schedules, and maximize the utilization of teams, vehicles, and assets."

Construction Executive is the premiere construction business magazine, with over 150,000 contractors and construction-related business owners on its mailing list and over 20 editorial honors. CE's magazine, website, and weekly emails contain content aimed at helping more than 150,000 construction firm owners, executives, and managers run a more lucrative and productive construction business.

Construction Executive's 2022 Top Construction Technology Firms spotlights organizations that are helping construction companies streamline business processes, improve productivity and safety, and increase profitability. To view a full list of 2022 award recipients, click here .

About GPS Insight

GPS Insight helps fleet and field service businesses by delivering innovative solutions and actionable insights. Organizations across the globe turn to GPS Insight when they have high operating costs, are worried about safety on the roads, and struggle with fleet and field inefficiencies that waste valuable time and money. GPS Insight offers best-of-breed technology for organizations with drivers and technicians in the field, fleets of vehicles, trailers, and other mobile assets. GPS Insight provides many solutions that include vehicle and asset tracking, fleet management, AI-enabled smart cameras, field service management, and regulatory compliance solutions.

About Construction Executive's The Top Construction Technology Firms

Now in its 20th year of publication, Construction Executive is the leading trade magazine about the business of construction. In its September/October 2022 issue, CE published a comprehensive list of The Top Construction Technology Firms™. CE developed The Top Construction Technology Firms™ list by asking hundreds of firms that provide technology and software solutions for the construction industry to complete a nomination form. The information collected included: 1) the firm's product offerings specific to the AEC industry; 2) the user profile (type and size of firm for which each product is recommended); 3) how each product is sold (by seat, user, license and/or project, etc.); and 4) the number of active users within the past 12 months (by individual users and/or companies). There was no fee to participate and not every firm that completed the nomination form made this curated list. After carefully scrutinizing the data collected, CE developed its 2022 Top Construction Technology Firms list. For more information, contact surveys@magazinexperts.com . Note: Some technology firms that did not submit the nomination form by the deadline were included for the sake of completeness.

