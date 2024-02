Graal Cloud Native adds Google Cloud Platform support

Oracle has introduced Graal Cloud Native 4.2.1, a curated, Oracle-supported build of the open source Micronaut framework, which provides a full-stack JVM platform for developing modular microservices and serverless applications.Graal Cloud Native 4.2.1 was unveiled January 30. Offering out-of-the-box support for native compilation, Graal Cloud Native modules have integrated APIs and libraries for Google Cloud Platform services including Cloud Storage, Cloud SQL for MySQL, Secret Manager, Cloud Trace, Cloud Monitoring, and Google Kubernetes Engine. To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel