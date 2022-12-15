GraalVM compilers may be coming to Java

Plans are moving forward to more closely coordinate the development of standard Java with that of GraalVM, a high-performance JDK (Java Development Kit) developed by Oracle.A mainline release of Java could get GraalVM Java technology for incubation, under an Oracle-led OpenJDK proposal dubbed Project Galahad. Project Galahad calls for an initial focus on contributing the latest version of the GraalVM JIT (just-in-time) compiler and integrating it as an alternative to the existing JIT compiler of Java’s HotSpot VM. Subsequent steps will bring GraalVM’s AOT (ahead-of-time) compilation to make the new JIT compiler available instantly on JVM start and avoid interference with application heap usage and execution profiling. To read this article in full, please click here