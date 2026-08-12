Grab Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3C8H0 / ISIN: KYG4124C1096
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13.08.2026 00:26:50
Grab CEO Anthony Tan Sells 400,000 Shares for $1.4 Million. Here's What Investors Need to Know.
Anthony Ping Yeow Tan, Chief Executive Officer of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB), sold ~400,000 Class A Ordinary Shares on August 10, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($3.62); post-transaction value based on August 10, 2026 market close ($3.67).Grab Holdings Limited is a leading super-application platform in Southeast Asia. The company's competitive advantage derives from its integrated ecosystem approach, which leverages network effects across transportation, delivery, and fintech services to create significant switching costs and cross-selling opportunities.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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23.03.26
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|Grab Holdings
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