Grab Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3C8H0 / ISIN: KYG4124C1096
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09.09.2026 18:00:02
Grab Chief Org Capability Officer Sells 38,000 Shares for $130,340
Chin Yin Ong, Chief Org Capability Officer of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB), sold 38,000 Class A Ordinary Shares on Sept. 3, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing.
Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($3.43); post-transaction value based on Sept. 03, 2026, market close ($3.42).
Grab Holdings Limited is a leading super-application platform in Southeast Asia with a market capitalization of $13.3 billion and TTM revenue of $3.7 billion, demonstrating significant scale across one of the world's fastest-growing regions. The company's competitive advantage stems from its integrated ecosystem approach, which creates network effects across transportation, delivery, and fintech services while leveraging its established user base and merchant relationships. Operating across eight countries and employing 12,012 people, Grab maintains a diversified revenue model that positions it to capture value across multiple high-growth verticals in Southeast Asian digital commerce and mobility.
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