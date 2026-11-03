Grab Holdings Q3 Results Climb, Lifts FY26 Outlook; Shares Gain

(RTTNews) - Grab Holdings Ltd. (GRAB), a Singapore-based ride-hailing, food delivery, and digital payment solutions provider, reported Tuesday higher third-quarter profit, revenues and On-Demand GMV, with improved profitability across core segments. Further, the firm raised fiscal 2026 guidance.

In the overnight activity on Nasdaq, the shares were gaining around 3.85 percent, trading at $2.9700, after closing Monday's regular trading 5.54 percent higher.

In the third quarter, profit grew 5 percent to $18 million from last year's $17 million. Operating profit surged 297 percent to $108 million from prior year's $27 million.

Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 46 percent year-over-year to $338 million.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 73 percent from last year to $237 million, while Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 565 basis points year-over-year to 21.3 percent of revenue from 15.6 percent in the third quarter of 2025. Financial Services achieved Adjusted EBITDA profitability for the first time during the period.

Revenue increased 27 percent to $1.112 billion from $873 million last year, driven by growth across all core segments. On a constant currency basis, revenue climbed 30 percent.

On-Demand GMV rose 18 percent to $6.835 billion, with year-over-year growth of 22 percent on a constant currency basis. On-Demand monthly transacting users or MTUs and GMV per MTU grew 16 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

Peter Oey, Chief Financial Officer of Grab, stated that trailing twelve-month Adjusted Free Cash Flow reached $533 million, nearly double the prior year period.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Oey said, "As operating leverage continues to build across our core segments, we are raising our full-year 2026 guidance for Group revenue to $4.15 billion to $4.20 billion, and Adjusted EBITDA to $790 million to $800 million."

The revised outlook represents a year-over-year growth in annual revenue of 23 percent to 25 percent, and in Adjusted EBITDA of 58 percent to 60 percent.

The previous revenue outlook was $4.10 billion to $4.15 billion, with 22 percent to 23 percent growth, and adjusted EBITDA view was $720 million to $740 million, with 44 percent to 48 percent growth.

The company also announced that a $400 million share repurchase program was executed between September and October.

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