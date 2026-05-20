Grab Holdings To Consolidate Superbank After Stake Transfer To GXS Bank

(RTTNews) - Grab Holdings Ltd. (GRAB), on Wednesday announced plans to consolidate PT Super Bank Indonesia Tbk.

Singtel Alpha Investments Pte. Ltd. will transfer its stake in Superbank to GXS Bank Pte. Ltd., Grab's digital banking subsidiary and joint venture with Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

Upon completion of the transaction, expected in May 2026, Grab's combined direct and indirect stake in Superbank will exceed 50%, making Superbank a subsidiary of Grab.

The company said Superbank's financial results will be consolidated into Grab's financial services segment beginning May 2026.

Superbank serves more than 6 million customers in Indonesia and reported its first full-year profit in fiscal 2025.

As of April 2026, Superbank reported 72% year-over-year asset growth to IDR 24 trillion and 84% growth in net interest income.

Grab said it will provide updated group financial guidance during its second-quarter 2026 earnings call in August 2026.

In the pre-market trading, Grab is 0.57% higher at $3.5199 on the Nasdaq.