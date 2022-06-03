Gracell Biotechnologies Schedules Clinical Update Call After EHA2022

SAN DIEGO, Calif. and SUZHOU and SHANGHAI, China, June. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) ("Gracell"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company plans to hold a clinical update call on June 13 after the European Hematology Association 2022 Hybrid Congress (EHA 2022) as the data is subject to meeting's embargo policy until June 12.

The management team intends to highlight clinical data from three investigator-initiated trials (IIT) for its BCMA/CD19 dual-targeting FasTCAR-T candidate GC012F and allogeneic TruUCAR-T candidate GC502 that will be presented at 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO 2022) Annual Meeting and EHA 2022 as follows:

Updated clinical data from a multicenter IIT evaluating GC012F for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma in oral abstract presentations on June 5 at ASCO 2022 and on June 12 at EHA 2022

at ASCO 2022 and on at EHA 2022 Initial clinical data from an ongoing IIT evaluating GC012F for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B-NHL in a poster presentation on June 10 at EHA 2022

at EHA 2022 Updated data with longer follow-up of GC502 in relapsed/refractory B-ALL in a poster presentation on June 10 at EHA 2022

Conference call and webcast details:

Monday, June 13, 2022 @ 8:00 am ET

Live webcast link: https://ir.gracellbio.com/news-events/events-and-presentations

A replay of the webcast will be available on ir.gracellbio.com shortly after the conclusion of the event for 90 days.

About Gracell

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms and SMART CARTM technology module, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal cell quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com. Follow @GracellBio on LinkedIn.

