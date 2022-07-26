|
Gracell Biotechnologies to Participate in BTIG 2022 Biotechnology Conference
SAN DIEGO, Calif., and SUZHOU and SHANGHAI, China, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) ("Gracell"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the management team will participate in BTIG 2022 Hybrid Biotechnology Conference in August 2022.
The Gracell team will conduct one-on-one meetings in person on August 8 and virtually on August 9.
About Gracell
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms and SMART CARTTM technology module, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal cell quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com. Follow @GracellBio on LinkedIn.
Media contact
Marvin Tang
marvin.tang@gracellbio.com
Investor contact
Gracie Tong
gracie.tong@gracellbio.com
