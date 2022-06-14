|
14.06.2022 14:00:00
Gracell Biotechnologies to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences
SAN DIEGO, Calif., SUZHOU and SHANGHAI, China, June. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) ("Gracell"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the management team will participate in and attend one-on-one meetings at three investor conferences in June 2022 as follows:
Goldman Sachs Virtual Healthcare Corporate Day
One-on-one meetings: June 20 - 24
Truist Securities Cell Therapy Symposium - symposia-cel (in person)
One-on-one meetings: June 28
Location: New York, NY
Stifel 2022 Virtual Cell Therapy Summit
Panel: June 30 at 11:30 am ET
Corporate Panel: Allogeneic CAR-T – What Have We Learned, and Where are We Going
About Gracell
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms and SMART CARTTM technology module, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal cell quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com. Follow @GracellBio on LinkedIn.
Media contact
Marvin Tang
marvin.tang@gracellbio.com
Investor contact
Gracie Tong
gracie.tong@gracellbio.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gracell-biotechnologies-to-participate-in-three-upcoming-investor-conferences-301567117.html
SOURCE Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gracell Biotechnologies Incorporation (A) Sponsored American Depostary Receipt Repr 5 Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Gracell Biotechnologies Incorporation (A) Sponsored American Depostary Receipt Repr 5 Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Leitzinsentscheid der Fed: ATX und DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt unternehmen am Mittwoch einen neuen Stabilisierungsversuch. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigen sich am Mittwoch mit gemischten Vorzeichen. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Dienstag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.