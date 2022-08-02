Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
02.08.2022 15:00:00

Gracell Biotechnologies to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial on Monday, August 15, 2022

SAN DIEGO, Calif., and SUZHOU and SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) ("Gracell"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it plans to release unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 and provide an update on recent developments prior to the open of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, August 15, 2022. The management team will host a live audio webcast and conference call at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

(PRNewsfoto/Gracell)

Conference call and webcast details:

Monday, August 15, 2022 @ 8:00am ET
Investor domestic dial-in: (800) 715-9871
Investor international dial-in: (646) 307-1963
Conference ID: 7693510

Live webcast link: https://ir.gracellbio.com/news-events/events-and-presentations

A replay of the webcast will be available on ir.gracellbio.com shortly after the conclusion of the event for 90 days.

About Gracell
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms and SMART CARTTM technology module, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal cell quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com. Follow @GracellBio on LinkedIn.

Media contacts
Marvin Tang
marvin.tang@gracellbio.com

Kyle Evans
kyle.evans@westwicke.com

Investor contacts
Gracie Tong
gracie.tong@gracellbio.com
Stephanie Carrington
stephanie.carrington@westwicke.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gracell-biotechnologies-to-report-second-quarter-2022-financial-on-monday-august-15-2022-301597765.html

SOURCE Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.

