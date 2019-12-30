Gracell to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco

SHANGHAI and SUZHOU, China, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracell Biotechnologies Co. Ltd., a clinical-stage immune cell therapy company, has announced it will present at leading healthcare conferences in San Francisco, California at the beginning of January 2020. Gracell will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, held between January 13-16, 2020 at The Westin St. Francis Hotel on Union Square.

Focused exclusively on companies defining the healthcare industry, the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is the largest of its kind and will welcome over 400 public and private companies to deliver presentations to over 8,000 attendees, including investors and industry leaders.

"We are delighted to be invited to present at some of the most recognized and regarded events in the healthcare industry," said Dr. William Cao, CEO of Gracell. "The invaluable data from Gracell's clinical trials demonstrates our strong capabilities to bring multiple novel technologies to the forefront of immune cell therapy field. We are eager to share these findings with the global healthcare community."

Gracell will also present at the following conference in January.

China Showcase

Presentation time: 4:00pm, Sunday, January 12

Location: Parc 55 San Francisco – A Hilton Hotel

Track: Cyrill Magnin III (4th floor)

Biotech Showcase

Presentation time: 10:00am, Monday, January 13

Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel

Track: Franciscan B (Ballroom Level)

About Gracell

Gracell Biotechnologies Co., Ltd. ("Gracell") is a clinical-stage biopharma company, committed to developing highly reliable and affordable cell gene therapies for cancer. Gracell is dedicated to resolving the remaining challenges in CAR-T, such as high production costs, lengthy manufacturing process, lack of off-the-shelf products, and inefficacy against solid tumors. Led by a group of world-class scientists, Gracell is advancing FasTCARTM, TruUCARTM (off-the-shelf CAR), Dual CAR and Enhanced CAR-T cell therapies for leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, and solid tumors.

