GrafTech Announces Time Change for Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) is changing the time of its Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast due to a scheduling conflict. The call and webcast will now be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (EDT). The call will be hosted by senior management to discuss financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and current business initiatives.

These financial results will be released on Thursday, August 6, 2020 before market open and will be available on our investor relations website at http://ir.graftech.com.

To participate in the conference call, please dial +1 (844) 437-4785 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or for overseas calls please dial +1 (607) 598-0105. Please plan to dial-in approximately fifteen minutes early.

Live audio of the conference call will be available via webcast on our website or at https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=429CF6C3-E5C0-4F63-8E16-E32F7FDAD07E.

A replay of the Conference Call will be available until November 6, 2020 by dialing +1 (866) 215-1112 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or +1 (725) 223-0887 for overseas calls, conference ID: 57343. A replay of the webcast will be available on our investor relations website until November 6, 2020.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low cost graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, a key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides competitive advantages in product quality and cost.

