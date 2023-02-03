|
03.02.2023 16:10:23
GrafTech Plunges 16% On Lower Quarterly Profit, Outlook
(RTTNews) - Shares of graphite electrode products maker GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) are down more than 16% Friday morning after reporting lower profit in the fourth quarter. The company also provided grim outlook for the next year.
Profit for the fourth quarter declined to $50.33 million or $0.20 per share from $141.48 million or $0.54 per share in the same quarter a year ago, due to higher costs and low demand.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were $44.76 million or $0.17 per share.
Quarterly sales declined to $247.52 million from $363.29 million last year.
Looking forward, the company said, "As we enter 2023, we anticipate continued soft demand for graphite electrodes due to ongoing economic uncertainty and geopolitical conflict. In addition, we expect the suspension of our operations in Monterrey, Mexico in late 2022 will have a significant impact on our sales volume for the first half of 2023."
EAF, currently at $5.49, has traded in the range of $4.07-$12.03 in the last 1 year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GrafTech International Ltd Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
02.02.23
|Ausblick: GrafTech International zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: GrafTech International präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
03.11.22
|Ausblick: GrafTech International stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: GrafTech International legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.08.22
|Ausblick: GrafTech International gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
21.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: GrafTech International stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.05.22
|Ausblick: GrafTech International legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: GrafTech International präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)