GrafTech International Aktie
WKN DE: A2JH5G / ISIN: US3843135084
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08.09.2026 18:40:07
GrafTech Stock Rises 16% After Announcing Price Increase
(RTTNews) - GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) shares are currently trading at $7.20, up $1.00, or 16.13 percent on Tuesday, after the graphite electrode manufacturer announced a minimum 30 percent price increase for all open commercial negotiations, effective immediately.
GrafTech closed the previous session at $6.20 and opened at $7.11 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has traded between $6.95 and $7.60, with volume at 527,020 shares, compared with average volume of 340,538. Its 52-week range is $4.92 to $20.32.
The company said graphite electrode prices have fallen considerably over the past three years, while raw material, energy and logistics costs have increased. GrafTech has responded with workforce reductions, capacity idling and plans to close its graphite electrode manufacturing facility in Monterrey, Mexico. The company said those measures alone have not been enough to restore sustainable pricing.
GrafTech said the latest increase, along with capacity reductions and its continued support for trade proceedings, is part of a broader strategy to address structural challenges and support long-term investment and supply reliability.
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