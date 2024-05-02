Grafton Group Jan 1 - Apr 21 Group Revenue Down; Stock Dips

(RTTNews) - Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L), a building materials distributor and DIY retailer, reported Thursday that its Group revenue in the period from January 1 to April 21 was 669.2 million pounds, down 5 percent from last year's 704.3 million pounds.

Group revenue fell 3.3 percent in constant currency.

In its trading update, the company noted that softer trading in the seasonally less important early months of the year was influenced by prevailing macroeconomic conditions in its individual markets and exceptionally wet weather in Ireland and the UK which impacted demand.

Merchanting UK revenues fell 6.2 percent, and manufacturing revenues dropped 17.2 percent.

Overall activity in the businesses remained subdued in the period with average daily like-for-like revenue down 4.5 percent on the prior year.

Eric Born, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Trading in the period continued to be challenging in most of our markets and revenue trends were also impacted by price deflation and exceptionally wet weather in Ireland and the UK. Looking ahead, whilst we are not expecting a sustained recovery in our markets in the short term, we do expect profitability to be slightly more weighted than usual to the second half."

Born noted that the company is confident in the underlying demand fundamentals and the medium-term outlook for its markets.

In London, Grafton Group shares were trading at 915.90 pence, down 2.40 percent.