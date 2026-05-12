Graham Aktie
WKN: 857127 / ISIN: US3845561063
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12.05.2026 18:56:05
Graham Capital Establishes New $4.5 Million Regional Bank Holding
On May 12, 2026, Graham Capital Wealth Management disclosed a new position in Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB), acquiring 49,879 shares in an estimated $4.51 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to an SEC filing dated May 12, 2026, Graham Capital Wealth Management initiated a new position in Coastal Financial by acquiring 49,879 shares. The estimated transaction value is $4.51 million, calculated using the average closing price during the quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake was $3.80 million, reflecting both the trade and subsequent share price changes.Coastal Financial is a regional banking institution headquartered in Everett, Washington, operating 14 full-service locations and employing 488 staff. The company leverages a diversified product offering and a growing BaaS platform to expand its reach beyond traditional banking.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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