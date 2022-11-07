Graham Corp Q2 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Graham Corp (GHM) released Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$196 million, or -$0.02 per share. This compares with -$492 million, or -$0.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $38.14 million from $34.15 million last year.

Graham Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$196 Mln. vs. -$492 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.02 vs. -$0.05 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.10 -Revenue (Q2): $38.14 Mln vs. $34.15 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $135 - $150 Mln