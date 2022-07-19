|
19.07.2022 22:16:00
Graham Corporation Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Release and Conference Call
Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy and process industries, announced that it will release its first quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results before financial markets open on Friday, July 29, 2022.
The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial and operating results, strategy, and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.
First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
Friday, July 29, 2022
10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: (201) 689-8560
Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation: https://ir.grahamcorp.com/
A telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on the day of the teleconference through Friday, August 5, 2022. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13730938 or access the webcast replay via the Company’s website at www.ir.grahamcorp.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.
ABOUT Graham CORPORATION
Graham is a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy and process industries. The Graham Manufacturing and Barber-Nichols’ global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenic pumps and turbomachinery technologies, as well as its responsive and flexible service and the unsurpassed quality customers have come to expect from the Company’s products and systems.
Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.grahamcorp.com, where additional information on Graham Corporation and its businesses can be found.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006104/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Graham Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Graham Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Graham Corp
|6,70
|-1,33%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGaslieferungen im Fokus: ATX stabil -- DAX dreht ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch zurückhaltend. Der DAX dreht nach einem starken Handelsauftakt ins Minus. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Mittwoch grüne Vorzeichen aus.