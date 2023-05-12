|
Graham Packaging Company Inc. Announces 2023 First Quarter Results Conference Call
Conference Call Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 9:00 AM EDT / 8:00 AM CDT
LANCASTER, Pa., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Graham Packaging Company Inc. will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 9:00 AM EDT / 8:00 AM CDT / 13:00 UTC to review its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
The call will include prepared remarks and a question and answer session. It will be open in a listen-only mode by telephone. Interested parties may listen to the teleconference by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (callers in the U.S.) at least ten minutes before the start of the call. International callers should dial 1-201-689-8560. Please request the "Graham Packaging 2023 Q1 Results" conference call. Presentation materials will be available on May 15, 2023 through the Investors link on our website at www.grahampackaging.com via access to our investor Intralinks site.
A telephonic replay of the call will be available from approximately 12.00 PM EDT/11:00 AM CDT/16:00 UTC on May 16, 2023 through May 23, 2023. Callers in the U.S. please dial 1-844-512-2921. International callers should dial 1-412-317-6671. The replay pin number is 13738622.
