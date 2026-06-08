Graham Sees Revenue Growth In FY27 - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Monday, Graham Corp. (GHM) initiated its revenue guidance for the full-year 2027 between $285 million and $295 million.

"As we enter fiscal 2027, we remain focused on disciplined execution, integrating FlackTek, and continuing to invest in our people, processes, and technology to enable future growth and accelerate the commercialization of our products and technologies," said Christopher Thome, Chief Financial Officer.

In Thursday's regular trading, GHM closed on the NYSE at $100.00, down $6.57 or 6.16 percent.

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