On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 4, 2026, GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL) highlighted a positive Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee vote for its Galleri multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test. FDA premarket approval (PMA), the agency's review process for high-risk medical devices, would create a distinct market class for Galleri.

It'd establish the test as the only approved screening tool that detects dozens of cancer types from one blood draw. Three things management said on the earnings call stand out for long-term investors.

An expert panel backed Galleri through the PMA review pathway in September. That vote positions the test to become the first FDA-approved multi-cancer screening tool. Management expects a final decision early in the first quarter of 2027, which would allow GRAIL to differentiate its product from unapproved competitors.

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