Grail CFO Aaron Freidin Sells 7,900 Shares for $672,000

Chief Financial Officer Aaron Freidin reported a sale of 7,900 shares of Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) on Aug. 27, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($85.01); post-transaction value based on Aug. 27, 2026, market close ($82.50).

Grail is a commercial-stage healthcare diagnostics company with a market capitalization of $3.5 billion, operating with 910 employees from its Menlo Park headquarters. The company is focused on advancing early cancer detection through proprietary testing methodologies, positioning itself at the intersection of preventive oncology and precision diagnostics. Despite current operating losses, Grail's significant TTM revenue base of $165.3 million and substantial market valuation reflect investor confidence in its long-term potential in the high-growth cancer diagnostics market.

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