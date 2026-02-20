GRAIL Aktie

WKN DE: A40F8M / ISIN: US3847471014

20.02.2026 17:37:05

GRAIL Shares Plunge 45% After NHS-Galleri Trial Misses Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - GRAIL, Inc. (GRAL) shares tumbled 45.29 percent to $55.54, down $45.99 on Friday, after the company announced that its highly anticipated NHS-Galleri trial failed to meet its primary endpoint, despite showing some encouraging cancer detection trends. The stock is currently trading at $55.54, compared with a previous close of $101.53. It opened sharply lower at $48.88 and has traded between $48.00 and $56.75 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume has surged to 8.05 million shares, well above its average volume of 0.89 million shares. The NHS-Galleri trial, conducted with England's National Health Service and enrolling more than 142,000 participants, did not demonstrate a statistically significant reduction in Stage III-IV cancers over three years. However, the company noted a favorable trend toward fewer late-stage cancers in a pre-specified group of 12 high-risk cancers after the initial screening round. The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $20.44 to $118.84.

