GRAIL Stock Bounces Back Above $100: Can Galleri Sail Through Its FDA Panel Review?

(RTTNews) - Shares of GRAIL Inc. (GRAL) are back above $100 as the company approaches a watershed moment on Wednesday.

GRAIL is a healthcare company whose flagship product, Galleri, is designed to detect multiple types of cancer at an early stage using what the company calls multi-cancer early detection (MCED) technology.

Galleri is a blood test designed to screen for many of the deadliest cancers before they cause symptoms, including cancers for which no recommended screening tests currently exist, according to the company.

Available as a laboratory-developed test in the U.S. since mid-2021, Galleri is facing its first major FDA regulatory test on September 23, 2026, when an FDA advisory committee is scheduled to review the company's Premarket Approval (PMA) application.

The panel will discuss three key areas concerning Galleri: clinical performance; benefits, risks and limitations; and the need for post-approval studies.

Members will also be asked to vote on the following questions:

1. Is there reasonable assurance that Galleri is safe for use in patients who meet the criteria specified in the proposed indication? 2. Is there reasonable assurance that Galleri is effective for use in patients who meet the criteria specified in the proposed indication? 3. Do the benefits of Galleri outweigh the risks for use in patients who meet the criteria specified in the proposed indication?

When we featured GRAIL on our site on September 26, 2025, the stock was trading around $48. It subsequently surged to a 52-week high of $118.84 on January 22, 2026. On August 12, 2026, when we revisited the stock, it had retraced to $73.

Yesterday, the stock rallied more than 33% to close at $107.97.