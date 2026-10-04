GRAIL Aktie
WKN DE: GRAIL1 / ISIN: NET000GRAIL1
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04.10.2026 15:53:00
Grail Stock Has Skyrocketed 171% in 6 Months. Where Will It Be in 5 Years?
One multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test company's stock has soared 171% over the last six months, but is up a more modest 64% overall in 2026. The discrepancy in Grail's (NASDAQ: GRAL) stock performance reflects a strong recovery from the tumultuous events of mid-February, when the company announced it had missed the primary endpoint in a landmark trial. The underlying causes behind this volatility are likely to play out in deciding where the company will be over the next half-decade.
Let's start by looking at some numbers, and then get into the key detail: what to believe in the numbers.
As you can see below, Grail isn't profitable or cash-generative yet, and according to Wall Street, it won't be until 2032/2033. That might make the stock look unattractive to many. However, it's worth considering that, under these estimates, revenue will grow at a 30% rate as its MCED test, Galleri, continues to gain adoption by medical insurers, and test sales balloon from 247,000 in 2026 to 832,0000 in 2030.
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