Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
|
30.09.2026 14:00:00
Grail Stock Has Soared 180% in 6 Months. Here's Why the Stock Has More Room to Run.
Grail's (NASDAQ: GRAL) stock surged after a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Advisory Committee voted favorably on the safety, benefit-risk profile, and effectiveness of its multi-cancer early detection test (MCED), Galleri. It marks a remarkable turnaround for the stock after a February crash following the release of top-line results from a landmark Galleri trial that revealed it had missed its primary endpoint. Here's why this recovery could continue.
The Galleri test is already in use. It's available on an "out-of-pocket" basis, whereby patients must pay for the test directly. However, sales will really grow when medical insurers start covering it. While FDA approval isn't strictly necessary for insurers to cover it, in practice, it is a prerequisite for widespread coverage. In addition, Grail needs to convince insurers that it's efficacious and cost-effective.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Real Estate Corp Ltd
Analysen zu Real Estate Corp Ltd
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließen tiefer -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Börsen in Asien letztlich höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Dienstag leichter. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte auf unterschiedlichem Terrain. Anleger in Asien zeigten sich in Kauflaune.