Grain Management-Backed Y-COM Acquires AEG

MELBOURNE, Fla., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Young's Communications, LLC ("Y-COM" or the "Company"), a premier Florida-based construction services provider serving telecommunications, utility, and power infrastructure companies, backed by Grain Management, LLC ("Grain"), announced today that it has acquired Georgia-based Atlantic Engineering Group ("AEG"), a high-growth construction services provider to the telecommunications industry. Leveraging an expanded suite of services, the combined business is poised to become an end-to-end full-service solutions provider to fiber companies across their fiber-to-the-premises deployments.

AEG has serviced communities in 32 states across the U.S. and in 11 countries globally, designing, constructing, and managing fiber optic network solutions, aiding clients in the engineering and deployment of fiber-to-the-home ("FTTH") networks. As an early entrant in FTTH, AEG engineered and constructed the first city-wide FTTH network in in the U.S. in 2000, and has since completed 130 FTTH projects, installing 50,000 miles of fiber and passing 2.6 million homes.

"Y-COM continues to stay focused on its mission of achieving meaningful growth by identifying compelling strategic opportunities like this," said Y-COM CEO Chad Rasmussen. "We value the rich legacy that founder James Salter and his team at AEG brings to our business. We are truly excited about the prospect of moving forward as one company, offering a broad collection of services as we scale our operations and extend into new geographies."

Nikola Trkulja, Managing Director at Grain had this to say: "We are excited to see the deepening service offerings and the increasing geographic and customer diversity of Y-COM through the acquisition of AEG. With both federal and corporate dollars being directed into the industry, we are excited by the opportunity Y-COM has in its future."

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP served as legal advisor to Y-COM in this transaction. AEG was advised by Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP.

About Y-COM

Young's Communications, LLC was founded in 1972 as a contractor for wiring CATV / TV coaxial cable lines, and today operates as a super regional provider of infrastructure services to the telecommunications, utility, and power sectors. The Company offers a full suite of capabilities, including underground, aerial, and emergency services to its customers. For more information, visit Y-COM's website at www.ycominc.com.

About Grain Management

Grain Management, LLC is a leading global investment firm that focuses on broadband infrastructure and technology companies that connect the world to the information economy. Founded in 2007, Grain invests exclusively in the global telecommunications sector, employing a rigorous, data-based process buoyed by deep industry expertise to identify investment opportunities in key areas of telecommunications infrastructure, including fiber networks, wireless spectrum and cell towers. For more information visit www.graingp.com.

