Grainger Backs Annual Outlook, Below Street View

(RTTNews) - W. W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW), an industrial supply company, said on Wednesday that it has reaffirmed its guidance for the fiscal 2022, following a significant growth in the business. It however came in below the Street view.

For the fiscal 2022, the Chicago-headquartered firm still expects to report adjusted EPS of $27.25 to $28.75, on sales of $15.0 billion - 15.2 billion. It also expects a 14.5 percent to 16.5 percent daily sales growth.

Analysts, on average, expect the firm to post EPS of $27.97, on sales of $15.09 billion.

For the fiscal 2025, the Grainger expects its net sales to be in the range of $19 - $20 billion, representing 8 percent to 10 percent compounded annual growth compared to the mid-point of 2022 guidance.

For the fiscal 2025, the company anticipates its adjusted income per share of around $40, a 43 percent increase from the mid-point of 2022 outlook.

GWW is trading up by 1.17 percent at $539.07per share on the New York Stock Exchange.