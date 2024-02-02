|
02.02.2024 14:40:59
Grainger Expects Annual Earnings, Sales To Climb; Aims To Repurchase Up To $1.1 Bln Of Shares
(RTTNews) - W. W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW), a supplier of industrial equipment and related products, on Friday initiated an annual outlook, while reporting fourth-quarter earnings. In addition, Grainger said that it aims to repurchase $0.9 billion to $1.1 billion of shares in 2024.
For the full year, the company expects net income per share of $38 to $40.50, higher than the $36.23, posted for the full year 2023.
On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters forecast the firm to earn $38.65 per share, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
GWW projects annual sales of $17.2 billion to $17.7 billion, in line with analysts' estimates of $17.5 billion.
For the full year 2023, the company recorded sales of $16.478 billion.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Grainger Inc., W.W.mehr Nachrichten
|
01.02.24
|Ausblick: Grainger zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
29.01.24
|S&P 500-Wert Grainger-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Grainger von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
22.01.24
|S&P 500-Titel Grainger-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Grainger von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
18.01.24
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
15.01.24
|S&P 500-Papier Grainger-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Grainger von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
08.01.24
|S&P 500-Wert Grainger-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Grainger-Investment von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
01.01.24
|S&P 500-Papier Grainger-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Grainger von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
25.12.23
|S&P 500-Papier Grainger-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Grainger-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)