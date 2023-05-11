Grainger HY Pre-tax Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Grainger plc (GRI.L) reported that its profit before tax for the six months ended 31 March 2023 dropped to 5.7 million pounds from 98.8 million pounds in the prior year.

Profit attributable to the owners of the company for the period also dropped to 4.7 million pounds or 0.6 pence per share from 75.6 million pounds or 10.2 pence per share in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings increased by 2% year-over-year to 47.1 million pounds, with the strong 5.2 million pounds increase in net rental income the primary driver offset by lower profits from sales.

Group revenue was 110.5 million pounds down from 126.6 million pounds in the prior year.

The company increased its interim dividend by 10% to 2.28 pence on a per share basis in line with policy to distribute 50% of annual net rental income as a dividend, with a one-third payment at the interim stage.

