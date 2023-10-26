26.10.2023 14:11:56

Grainger (W.W.) Inc. Profit Rises In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Grainger (W.W.) Inc. (GWW) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $476 million, or $9.43 per share. This compares with $426 million, or $8.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $4.208 billion from $3.942 billion last year.

Grainger (W.W.) Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $476 Mln. vs. $426 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $9.43 vs. $8.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $8.93 -Revenue (Q3): $4.208 Bln vs. $3.942 Bln last year.

