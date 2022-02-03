Grainger (W.W.) Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Grainger (W.W.) Inc. (GWW) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $301 million, or $5.44 per share. This compares with $185 million, or $3.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Grainger (W.W.) Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $283 million or $5.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to $3.36 billion from $2.94 billion last year.

Grainger (W.W.) Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $301 Mln. vs. $185 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.44 vs. $3.12 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $5.24 -Revenue (Q4): $3.36 Bln vs. $2.94 Bln last year.