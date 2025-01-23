Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces 2025 Guidance and Operations Update

2025 Capital Expenditure Budget of $240-280 Million and Expected 2025 Cash Flow 1 of $260-300 Million

2025 Capital Program Includes 10-14 Development Wells and 6-8 High Impact Exploration Wells

Forecast 2025 Production of 47,000-53,000 BOEPD, Representing at the Midpoint, an Increase of 44% from 2024

Forecast 2025 Free Cash Flow 2 of $90 Million Before Exploration, $20 Million After Exploration in Base Case

Plan to Allocate Up To 50% of After Exploration Free Cash Flow to Share Buybacks

Achieved Total Company Production for 2024 of 34,710 BOEPD, an Increase of 6% from 2023

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra” or the "Company”) (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) today announced its 2025 capital budget, production guidance and operational update. All Dollar amounts are in United States dollars and all production volumes are on a working interest before royalties basis and are expressed in barrels of oil equivalent ("boe”) per day ("BOEPD”), unless otherwise stated.

Message to Shareholders

Gary Guidry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gran Tierra, commented: "Following up on a strong 2024, which included a very successful exploration campaign and a new country entry into Canada, we are looking forward to our 2025 development and exploration program. Our 2025 budget, which is expected to be fully funded by Cash Flow1, takes a balanced, returns-focused approach to capital allocation while focusing on portfolio longevity. At the midpoint of the Base Case, our production guidance of 50,000 BOEPD represents an increase of 44% from the 34,710 BOEPD 2024 total company production achieved in 2024.

We plan to focus on profitably growing reserves and production across our Colombian, Ecuadorian and Canadian assets, pursue high impact exploration throughout our portfolio, and invest in facility and infrastructure projects to maximize the long-term value of our assets. This year’s budget would fulfil our exploration commitments in Ecuador which were a result of obtaining the lands back in 2019. Since 2021 we have drilled 10 exploration wells, had 9 discoveries and shot 238 kilometers of 3D seismic in Ecuador. This year, we expect to drill four exploration wells in Ecuador and two to three wells to further appraise our exciting discoveries. We have also planned a very active capital program in the Suroriente block including drilling 5-7 wells, investing in a gas-to-power project, and significant facility investment to increase fluid handling due to increased production and water injection. We forecast spending approximately $60-$80 million in Suroriente, which would fulfil a material component of our $123 million commitment associated with obtaining the 20-year extension. In addition, we plan on drilling a further two to four high impact exploration wells in Colombia. The exploration program and Suroriente capital program represent approximately $135 million of this year’s capital program. After the fulfilment of commitments in 2025, we expect 2026 and beyond to be focused on exploiting our extensive asset base, including anticipated development of our recent discoveries, drilling on our extensive Canadian landholdings and optimizing our assets under waterflood.

We believe Gran Tierra is strongly positioned with a low base decline, a robust portfolio of conventional and unconventional oil and gas assets, and a high-impact exploration program. As we continue to profitably advance our operational and financial goals, we remain deeply committed to the well-being of our employees and the communities where we operate, recognizing their essential role in our success.”

Key Highlights:

2025 Guidance:

Gran Tierra is forecasting the following ranges for the Company’s 2025 budget:



2025 Budget Low Case Base Case High Case Brent Oil Price ($/bbl) 65.00 75.00 85.00 WTI Oil Price ($/bbl) 61.00 71.00 81.00 AECO Natural Gas Price ($CAD/thousand cubic feet) 2.00 2.50 3.50 Production (BOEPD) 47,000-53,000 47,000-53,000 47,000-53,000 Operating Netback3 ($ million) 330-370 430-470 510-550 EBITDA4 ($ million) 300-340 380-420 460-500 Cash Flow1 ($ million) 200-240 260-300 300-340 Capital Expenditures ($ million) 200-240 240-280 240-280 Free Cash Flow2 ($ million) - 20 60 Number of Development Wells (gross) 8-12 10-14 10-14 Number of Exploration Wells (gross) 6 6-8 6-8





Budgeted Costs Costs per BOE ($/boe) Lifting 12.00-14.00 Workovers 1.50-2.50 Transportation 1.00-2.00 General and Administration 2.00-3.00 Interest 4.00-4.50 Current Tax 2.00-3.00

* Budgeted royalties as a percentage of total revenue were approximately 19% in the base case

2025 Base Capital Program: Building on a successful capital campaign in 2024, Gran Tierra plans to continue to execute on its strategy of delivering value by seeking to add new reserves, investing in facility and infrastructure projects to maximize recovery and minimize cost, and providing future growth through exploration. Gran Tierra forecasts spending approximately 55% of its capital program in Colombia, 30% in Ecuador, and 15% in Canada, respectively.



Category Capital ($ million) Key Activities Colombia Development 105-120 Suroriente (47% W.I.): Drill 5-7 gross development wells;

facility expansion, gas-to-power generation upgrades and

social investment in the area

Acordionero (100% W.I.): Investment facility expansion

activities, gas-to-power generation upgrades and injector

conversions Ecuador Development 35-45 Chanangue/Charapa (100% W.I.): Drill 2-3 appraisal wells Canada Development 35-45 Simonette (50% W.I.): Drill 5 gross development wells

Nisku (100% W.I.): Drill 1 development well Exploration 65-70 Ecuador: Drill 4 exploration wells

Colombia: Drill 2 to 4 exploration wells





Development: Gran Tierra expects to drill a total of 10 to 14 net development wells in its 2025 capital program, including: Suroriente: The Company plans to drill 5-7 gross development wells in the Cohembi oil field located in the Southern Putumayo Basin of Colombia. In addition to development drilling, Gran Tierra is also planning facility expansion, gas-to-power generation upgrades, and continued social investment in the area. With the planned investments in 2025, production and reserves are expected to significantly increase in 2026 and beyond. Acordionero: The Company plans to focus on the optimization of the field through continued waterflood expansion activities, including facility expansions, workovers (ESP upsizes and injector conversions) and gas-to-power generation upgrades. These expenditures are expected to reduce unit costs while maintaining production by offsetting natural declines and increasing overall recovery. The Company is planning an active development drilling program in 2026. Chanangue: The Company plans to continue its appraisal program on the highly prospective Arawana/Zabaleta productive trend in Ecuador by drilling 2-3 appraisal wells. Simonette: Gran Tierra plans to drill 2.5 net wells at Simonette targeting two-layer co-development of the Lower and Middle Montney offering improved capital efficiency and lower proportionate infrastructure spending.

Gran Tierra expects to drill a total of 10 to 14 net development wells in its 2025 capital program, including: Exploration: Approximately 20-30% of the Company’s 2025 capital program is expected to be allocated to high impact exploration activities and the drilling of 6 to 8 exploration wells in Colombia and Ecuador in the Base and High Case. Gran Tierra’s 2025 exploration drilling is planned to follow up on the encouraging results from the Company’s 2024 exploration program while meeting all its Ecuador exploration commitments. The Company continues to focus its exploration program on short-cycle time, near-field prospects in proven basins with access to transportation infrastructure.

Fully Funded Capital Program Generating Free Cash Flow 2 : Gran Tierra’s mid-point Base Case 2025 capital budget of $260 million is expected to be fully funded from the Base Case 2025 mid-point Cash Flow 1 forecast of $280 million, based on an assumed average $75.00/bbl Brent oil price, $71.00/bbl WTI oil price, and CAD$2.50/thousand cubic feet AECO natural gas price. Gran Tierra remains focused on generating Free Cash Flow 2 , ongoing net debt 5 reduction and shareholder returns via share buybacks.

Gran Tierra’s mid-point Base Case 2025 capital budget of $260 million is expected to be fully funded from the Base Case 2025 mid-point Cash Flow forecast of $280 million, based on an assumed average $75.00/bbl Brent oil price, $71.00/bbl WTI oil price, and CAD$2.50/thousand cubic feet AECO natural gas price. Gran Tierra remains focused on generating Free Cash Flow , ongoing net debt reduction and shareholder returns via share buybacks. Share Buybacks: During 2025, Gran Tierra plans to allocate up to approximately 50% of its Free Cash Flow after exploration to share buybacks in the Base Case. During 2024, the Company repurchased approximately 6.7% of its outstanding shares.

Gran Tierra’s Commitment to Go "Beyond Compliance” with Safe and Sustainable Operations

2024 was the Company’s safest year in company history, with a total of 27.8 million person-hours without a Lost Time Injury (LTI), and a Total Recordable Case Frequency (TRCF) of 0.03, which places Gran Tierra within the top quartile in safety performance in the Americas.



Operations Update

2024 Production Gran Tierra achieved total company average production in 2024 of approximately 34,710 BOEPD, an increase of 6% from 2023 and 13% from 2022.

Ecuador Chanangue Block: Gran Tierra has completed its first horizontal well drilled in Ecuador, the Zabaleta Oeste well. The well drilled through 700 feet of pay in the Basal Tena formation and has yielded promising results, confirming the area’s potential for horizontal development. The well continues to clean-up and we anticipate the clean-up will take longer than what is expected for a vertical well. Encouragingly, the well encountered good porosity sands, validating our geologic and reservoir models and confirming the extent of the Basal Tena sands within the Chanangue Block. Iguana Block: Following the drilling of the Zabaleta Oeste well, the rig is currently being mobilized over to the Iguana Block to drill the first exploration well of 2025.

Canada Simonette: The development plan with our new Joint Venture partner, Logan Energy, has commenced with the first two wells being drilled. Both wells are planned to be stimulated by the end of the first quarter or the beginning of the second quarter of 2025. Central: Gran Tierra has drilled a well in the Nisku play with a horizontal lateral length of over 3,000 meters; testing is planned to commence in February 2025. Clearwater: Gran Tierra has drilled 5 new wells in the Clearwater at East Dawson and Walrus. The Clearwater program has confirmed the quality of our acreage in the Clearwater play. These wells are expected to come onstream in late January 2025.

Colombia Suroriente Block: A rig is currently being mobilized to the Cohembi North pad, with first production expected by the end of the first quarter of 2025.





1 "Cash Flow” refers to line item "net cash provided by operating activities” under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP”).

2 "Free Cash Flow” is a non-GAAP measure and does not have a standardized meaning under GAAP. Free Cash Flow is defined as "net cash provided by operating activities” less capital expenditures. Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this press release. Forecast 2025 free cash flow of $80 million "before exploration” is equal to the Base Case midpoint cash flow of $280 million less the Base Case midpoint total capital of $260 million, with Base Case midpoint exploration-only capital of approximately $70 million added back. Forecast 2025 Free Cash Flow of $20 million "after exploration” is equal to the Base Case midpoint cash flow of $280 million less the Base Case midpoint total capital of $260 million. Free Cash Flows in the table above are the midpoints of the ranges of cash flows less the midpoints of the ranges of total capital expenditures for each oil price scenario.

3 "Operating netback” is a non-GAAP measures and does not have standardized meaning under GAAP. Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures” in this press release.

4 Earnings before interest, taxes and depletion, depreciation and accretion ("EBITDA”) is a non-GAAP measure and does not have a standardized meaning under GAAP. Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this press release.

5 Net debt is defined as GAAP total debt before deferred financing fees less cash.

