Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Meaningful Reserves Growth in Mid-Year 2023 Reserves Update

Highest Reserves in Company History - 94 MMBOE 1P, 150 MMBOE 2P and 212 MMBOE 3P

Achieved 270% 1P, 433% 2P and 599% 3P Reserves Replacement

Incurred F&D Costs Excluding Change in FDC of $8.55 (1P), $5.33 (2P) and $3.86 (3P) per boe

Net Present Value Before Tax Discounted at 10% Increased to $2.2 Billion (1P), $3.3 Billion (2P), and $4.5 Billion (3P)

Net Asset Value per Share of $25.45 Before Tax and $14.93 After Tax (PDP), $49.54 Before Tax and $27.28 After Tax (1P), and $84.39 Before Tax and $45.55 After Tax (2P)



CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra” or the "Company”) (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE), a company focused on international oil exploration and production with assets currently in Colombia and Ecuador, today announced the Company’s 2023 mid-year reserves as evaluated by the Company’s independent qualified reserves evaluator McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. ("McDaniel”) in a report with an effective date of June 30, 2023 (the "GTE McDaniel Reserves Report”).

All Dollar amounts are in United States ("U.S.”) dollars and all reserves and production volumes are on a working interest before royalties ("WI”) basis. Production is expressed in barrels ("bbl”) of oil per day ("bopd”), while reserves are expressed in bbl, bbl of oil equivalent ("boe”) or million boe ("MMBOE”), unless otherwise indicated. The following reserves categories are discussed in this press release: Proved Developed Producing ("PDP”), Proved ("1P”), 1P plus Probable ("2P”) and 2P plus Possible ("3P”).

Gary Guidry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gran Tierra, commented: "Gran Tierra continues to build on its five year track record of adding reserves through its successful development campaigns and enhanced oil recovery optimization programs. Our 2023 mid-year reserves update illustrates how the Company has achieved meaningful oil reserves additions through the strong results of its 2023 development drilling campaign and the Suroriente Block Continuation Agreement*. Furthermore, the reserves update is a testament to Gran Tierra’s ability to operate as a full-cycle exploration and production company which offers value to our stakeholders via the success we have achieved through the drill bit.

Gran Tierra’s first half 2023 development drilling program at the Costayaco field in the Chaza Block has resulted in the identification of new future potential well locations due to the success of the CYC-54 well, which was the most northern well drilled to date. In Acordionero, the enhanced oil recovery program via waterflood continues to produce as expected. Looking forward to the second half of 2023, we plan to build upon our successful exploration results in 2022 in Ecuador with further exploration drilling planned in both the Chanangue and Charapa Blocks in the Oriente Basin.

Despite a decrease in the Brent price forecast used in the mid-year 2023 McDaniel Reserves Report relative to the 2022 year-end McDaniel Reserves Report for the first 2.5 years of the evaluation, the combination of our successful development drilling campaign, the Suroriente Continuation Agreement*, our focus on maintaining low operating costs and our share buyback program that expired in May 2023 allowed Gran Tierra to achieve increases relative to 2022 year-end in net asset values per share** before tax of $49.54 (1P) (up 7%), and $84.39 (2P) (up 15%). With this significant growth in our net asset values per share** in the first six months of 2023, we look forward to finishing off 2023 strongly.”

*See the section below titled "GTE McDaniel Reserves Report” for a description of the Suroriente Continuation Agreement.

**See the below tables for the definitions of net asset values per share.





Highlights

2023 Mid-Year Reserves and Values

Before Tax (as of June 30, 2023) Units 1P 2P 3P Reserves MMBOE 94 150 212 Net Present Value at 10% Discount ("NPV10”) $ million 2,152 3,312 4,491 Net Debt1 $ million (503) (503) (503) Net Asset Value (NPV10 less Net Debt) ("NAV”) $ million 1,649 2,809 3,988 Outstanding Shares2 million 33.29 33.29 33.29 NAV per Share $/share 49.54 84.39 119.81 NAV per Share Change from December 31, 2022 % 7% 15% 14%





After Tax (as of June 30, 2023) Units 1P 2P 3P Reserves MMBOE 94 150 212 NPV10 $ million 1,411 2,019 2,651 Net Debt1 $ million (503) (503) (503) NAV $ million 908 1,516 2,148 Outstanding Shares2 million 33.29 33.29 33.29 NAV per Share $/share 27.28 45.55 64.53 NAV per Share Change from December 31, 2022 % 8% 14% 14%

During the first half of 2023, Gran Tierra achieved: Increases in Before Tax NAV to $1.6 billion (1P), $2.8 billion (2P), and $4.0 billion (3P) Increases in After Tax NAV to $0.9 billion (1P), $1.5 billion (2P), and $2.1 billion (3P) Strong reserves replacement ratios of: 270% 1P, with 1P reserves additions of 16 MMBOE. 433% 2P, with 2P reserves additions of 26 MMBOE. 599% 3P, with 3P reserves additions of 35 MMBOE. Meaningful 1P, 2P and 3P reserves additions largely driven by success with development drilling and waterflooding results in the Chaza Block and the Suroriente Continuation Agreement * . Finding and development costs ( "F&D” ), including change in future development costs ( "FDC” ), on a per boe basis of $15.39 (1P), $12.65 (2P) and $11.18 (3P). F&D costs excluding change in FDC, on a per boe basis of $8.55 (1P), $5.33 (2P) and $3.86 (3P). F&D recycle ratios ** , including change in FDC, of 2.2 times (1P), 2.7 times (2P) and 3.1 times (3P).

Gran Tierra’s four major oil assets, Acordionero, Costayaco, Moqueta and Suroriente (all on waterflood) represent 84% of the Company’s 1P reserves and 74% of its 2P reserves.

The Company’s PDP reserves account for 53% of 1P reserves and 1P reserves account for 63% of 2P reserves, which demonstrate the strength of Gran Tierra’s reserves base via the potential future conversion of Probable reserves into 1P reserves and Proved Undeveloped reserves into PDP reserves.

FDC are forecast to be $512 million for 1P reserves and $864 million for 2P reserves. Gran Tierra’s 2023 base case mid-point guidance for cash flow*** of $295 million is equivalent to 58% of 1P FDC and 34% of 2P FDC, which highlights the Company’s potential ability to fund future development capital. Increases in FDC relative to 2022 year-end reflect that the GTE McDaniel Reserves Report now assigns Gran Tierra 90 Proved Undeveloped future drilling locations (up from 78 at 2022 year-end and 61 at 2021 year-end) and 141 Proved plus Probable Undeveloped future drilling locations (up from 115 at 2022 year-end and 94 at 2021 year-end).

*See the section below titled "GTE McDaniel Reserves Report” for a description of the Suroriente Continuation Agreement.

**F&D recycle ratio is defined as second quarter 2023 operating netback per WI sales volume boe divided by the appropriate F&D costs on a per boe basis. Operating netback does not have a standardized meaning under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP”) and is a non-GAAP measure. Operating netback is defined as oil sales less operating and transportation expenses. See "Non-GAAP Measures” in this press release.

*** "Cash flow” refers to GAAP line item "net cash provided by operating activities”. Gran Tierra’s 2023 base case guidance is based on a forecast 2023 average Brent oil price of $85/bbl. This forecast price used in Gran Tierra’s forecast is higher than the 2023 McDaniel Brent price forecast.



GTE McDaniel Reserves Report

All reserves values, future net revenue and ancillary information contained in this press release have been prepared by McDaniel and calculated in compliance with Canadian National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101”) and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGEH”) and derived from the GTE McDaniel Reserves Report, unless otherwise expressly stated. The GTE McDaniel Reserves Report has been prepared assuming that all outstanding conditions precedent to the effectiveness of the previously announced agreement between Ecopetrol S.A. ("Ecopetrol”), the national oil company of Colombia, and Gran Tierra (the "Suroriente Continuation Agreement”), by which the parties renegotiated the terms and the duration of the contract for the Suroriente Block in the Department of Putumayo, have been satisfied and that the Suroriente Continuation Agreement is effective. The Suroriente Continuation Agreement is not yet effective as certain conditions precedent have yet to be satisfied. See "Conditions Precedent to Suroriente Continuation Agreement” in this press release for additional information.

Future Net Revenue

Future net revenue reflects McDaniel’s forecast of revenue estimated using forecast prices and costs, arising from the anticipated development and production of reserves, after the deduction of royalties, operating costs, development costs and abandonment and reclamation costs but before consideration of indirect costs such as administrative, overhead and other miscellaneous expenses. The estimate of future net revenue below does not necessarily represent fair market value.





Consolidated Properties at June 30, 2023 Proved (1P) Total Future Net Revenue ($ million) Forecast Prices and Costs Sales

Revenue Total

Royalties Operating

Costs Future

Development

Capital Abandonment

and

Reclamation

Costs Future Net

Revenue

Before

Future

Taxes Future

Taxes Future

Net

Revenue

After

Future

Taxes* 2023-2027

(4.5 Years) 4,169 (849 ) (834 ) (512 ) (3 ) 1,971 (633 ) 1,338 Remainder 2,427 (417 ) (888 ) — (94 ) 1,028 (425 ) 603 Total (Undiscounted) 6,596 (1,266 ) (1,722 ) (512 ) (97 ) 2,999 (1,058 ) 1,941 Total (Discounted @ 10%) 4,640 (911 ) (1,105 ) (438 ) (34 ) 2,152 (741 ) 1,411







Consolidated Properties at June 30, 2023 Proved Plus Probable (2P) Total Future Net Revenue ($ million) Forecast Prices and Costs Years Sales

Revenue Total

Royalties Operating

Costs Future

Development

Capital Abandonment

and

Reclamation

Costs Future Net

Revenue

Before

Future

Taxes Future

Taxes Future

Net

Revenue

After

Future

Taxes* 2023-2027

(4.5 Years) 5,324 (1,123 ) (966 ) (806 ) (3 ) 2,426 (908 ) 1,518 Remainder 5,471 (972 ) (1,573 ) (58 ) (115 ) 2,753 (1,159 ) 1,594 Total (Undiscounted) 10,795 (2,095 ) (2,539 ) (864 ) (118 ) 5,179 (2,067 ) 3,112 Total (Discounted @ 10%) 6,890 (1,376 ) (1,467 ) (701 ) (34 ) 3,312 (1,293 ) 2,019







Consolidated Properties at June 30, 2023 Proved Plus Probable Plus Possible (3P) Total Future Net Revenue ($ million) Forecast Prices and Costs Years Sales

Revenue Total

Royalties Operating

Costs Future

Development

Capital Abandonment

and

Reclamation

Costs Future Net

Revenue

Before

Future

Taxes Future

Taxes Future

Net

Revenue

After

Future

Taxes* 2023-2027

(4.5 Years) 6,231 (1,345 ) (1,098 ) (941 ) (3 ) 2,844 (1,129 ) 1,715 Remainder 9,467 (1,815 ) (2,510 ) (172 ) (132 ) 4,838 (2,075 ) 2,763 Total (Undiscounted) 15,698 (3,160 ) (3,608 ) (1,113 ) (135 ) 7,682 (3,204 ) 4,478 Total (Discounted @ 10%) 9,128 (1,873 ) (1,869 ) (863 ) (32 ) 4,491 (1,840 ) 2,651

*The after-tax future net revenue of the Company’s oil and gas properties reflects the tax burden on the properties on a stand-alone basis. It does not consider the corporate tax situation, or tax planning. It does not provide an estimate of the value at the Company level which may be significantly different. The Company’s unaudited financial statements, when available for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023, should be consulted for information at the Company level.





Total Company WI Reserves

The following table summarizes Gran Tierra’s NI 51-101 and COGEH compliant reserves in Colombia and Ecuador derived from the GTE McDaniel Reserves Report calculated using forecast oil and gas prices and costs. Gran Tierra has determined that Ecuador reserves, included in the Total Proved, Total Probable and Total Possible reserve categories for Light and Medium Crude Oil, are not material enough to present separately on a country basis. Therefore all amounts are presented on a consolidated basis by foreign geographic area.

Light and

Medium

Crude Oil Heavy Crude

Oil Conventional

Natural Gas June 30, 2023 Reserves Category Mbbl* Mbbl* MMcf** Mboe*** Proved Developed Producing 25,286 24,740 733 50,148 Proved Developed Non-Producing 1,567 1,184 — 2,751 Proved Undeveloped 18,547 22,316 — 40,863 Total Proved 45,400 48,240 733 93,762 Total Probable 25,158 30,897 88 56,069 Total Proved plus Probable 70,558 79,137 821 149,831 Total Possible 26,693 35,602 51 62,303 Total Proved plus Probable plus Possible 97,251 114,739 872 212,134

*Mbbl (thousand bbl of oil).

**MMcf (million cubic feet).

***Mboe (thousand boe).



Net Present Value Summary

Gran Tierra’s reserves were evaluated using the average of 3 independent qualified reserves evaluators’ commodity price forecasts at July 1, 2023 (McDaniel, Sproule and GLJ). See "Forecast Prices” for more information. It should not be assumed that the net present value of cash flow estimated by McDaniel represents the fair market value of Gran Tierra’s reserves.

Total Company Discount Rate ($ millions) 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% Before Tax at Jun.30/2023 Proved Developed Producing 1,685 1,498 1,350 1,230 1,132 Proved Developed Non-Producing 97 84 72 63 56 Proved Undeveloped 1,217 935 730 577 461 Total Proved 2,999 2,517 2,152 1,870 1,649 Total Probable 2,180 1,565 1,160 884 689 Total Proved plus Probable 5,179 4,082 3,312 2,754 2,338 Total Possible 2,503 1,675 1,179 866 659 Total Proved plus Probable plus Possible 7,682 5,757 4,491 3,620 2,997 After Tax at Jun.30/2023 Proved Developed Producing 1,223 1,101 1,000 917 847 Proved Developed Non-Producing 52 44 39 34 30 Proved Undeveloped 666 497 372 279 209 Total Proved 1,941 1,642 1,411 1,230 1,086 Total Probable 1,171 832 608 454 347 Total Proved plus Probable 3,112 2,474 2,019 1,684 1,433 Total Possible 1,366 908 632 459 344 Total Proved plus Probable plus Possible 4,478 3,382 2,651 2,143 1,777



Reserve Life Index (Years)

June 30, 2023* Total Proved 8 Total Proved plus Probable 12 Total Proved plus Probable plus Possible 17

* Calculated using Gran Tierra’s average second quarter 2023 WI production of 33,719 bopd.





Future Development Costs

FDC reflects McDaniel's best estimate of what it will cost to bring the Proved Undeveloped and Probable Undeveloped reserves on production. Changes in forecast FDC occur annually as a result of development activities, acquisition and disposition activities, and changes in capital cost estimates based on improvements in well design and performance, as well as changes in service costs. FDC for 2P reserves increased to $864 million at mid-year 2023 from $677 million at year-end 2022. The increase in FDC in 2023 was predominantly attributed to the increase in the numbers of future development well locations identified by McDaniel in the Suroriente Continuation Agreement.

($ millions) Total Proved Total Proved

Plus Probable Total Proved

Plus Probable

Plus Possible 2023 (second half) 62 68 73 2024 128 151 162 2025 215 269 292 2026 95 220 259 2027 12 98 156 Remainder — 58 171 Total (undiscounted) 512 864 1,113





($ millions) Proved Proved plus

Probable Proved plus

Probable plus

Possible Acordionero 118 118 118 Chaza Block (Costayaco & Moqueta) 105 131 131 Suroriente 136 214 300 Other 153 401 564 Total FDC Costs (undiscounted) 512 864 1,113

Finding and Development Costs

Reserves (Mboe) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Proved Developed Producing 50,148 Total Proved 93,762 Total Proved plus Probable 149,831 Total Proved plus Probable plus Possible 212,134 Capital Expenditures ($000s) - including and excluding acquired properties 136,627 Operating Netback* ($/bbl, per WI sales volumes) Operating Netback* - second quarter 2023 34.58

*Operating Netback is a Non-GAAP measure and does not have a standardized meaning under GAAP. Operating netback as presented is defined as oil sales less operating and transportation expenses. See "Non-GAAP Measures" in this press release.





Finding and Development Costs, Excluding FDC*

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Proved Developed Producing Reserve Additions (Mboe) 8,916 F&D Costs ($/boe) 15.32 F&D Recycle Ratio 2.3

Finding and Development Costs, Including FDC*

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Proved Developed Producing Change in FDC ($000s) (9,901 ) Reserve Additions (Mboe) 8,916 F&D Costs ($/boe) 14.21 F&D Recycle Ratio 2.4

Finding and Development Costs, Excluding FDC*

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Total Proved Reserve Additions (Mboe) 15,978 F&D Costs ($/boe) 8.55 F&D Recycle Ratio 4.0

Finding and Development Costs, Including FDC*

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Total Proved Change in FDC ($000s) 109,260 Reserve Additions (Mboe) 15,978 F&D Costs ($/boe) 15.39 F&D Recycle Ratio 2.2

Finding and Development Costs, Excluding FDC*

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Total Proved plus Probable Reserve Additions (Mboe) 25,617 F&D Costs ($/boe) 5.33 F&D Recycle Ratio 6.5

Finding and Development Costs, Including FDC*

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Total Proved plus Probable Change in FDC ($000s) 187,389 Reserve Additions (Mboe) 25,617 F&D Costs ($/boe) 12.65 F&D Recycle Ratio 2.7

Finding and Development Costs, Excluding FDC*

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Total Proved plus Probable plus Possible Reserve Additions (Mboe) 35,395 F&D Costs ($/boe) 3.86 F&D Recycle Ratio 9.0

Finding and Development Costs, Including FDC*

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Total Proved plus Probable plus Possible Change in FDC ($000s) 259,247 Reserve Additions (Mboe) 35,395 F&D Costs ($/boe) 11.18 F&D Recycle Ratio 3.1

*In all cases, the F&D number is calculated by dividing the identified capital expenditures by the applicable reserves additions both before and after changes in FDC costs. Both F&D costs take into account reserves revisions during the year on a per boe basis. F&D recycle ratio is defined as second quarter 2023 operating netback per working interest sales volume boe divided by the appropriate F&D costs on a per boe basis. The aggregate of the exploration and development costs incurred in the financial year and the changes during that year in estimated future development costs may not reflect the total F&D costs related to reserves additions for that year. Operating Netback is a Non-GAAP measure and does not have a standardized meaning under GAAP. Operating netback is defined as oil sales less operating and transportation expenses. See "Non-GAAP Measures” in this press release.





Forecast Prices

The pricing assumptions used in estimating NI 51-101 and COGEH compliant reserves data disclosed above with respect to net present values of future net revenue are set forth below. The price forecasts are based on an average of three independent qualified reserves evaluators’ commodity price forecasts at July 1, 2023 (McDaniel, Sproule and GLJ). All three of these companies are independent qualified reserves evaluators and auditors pursuant to NI 51-101.

Brent Crude Oil WTI Crude Oil Year $US/bbl $US/bbl July 1, 2023 July 1, 2023 2023 (six months) $77.00 $72.67 2024 $77.72 $73.63 2025 $79.00 $74.75 2026 $80.71 $76.25 2027 $81.95 $77.77

1Based on estimated 2023 mid-year net debt of $503 million comprised of Senior Notes of $572 million (gross) less cash and cash equivalents of $69 million, prepared in accordance with GAAP.

2Outstanding Shares. Reflects Gran Tierra’s 1-for-10 reverse stock split that became effective May 5, 2023.





Conditions Precedent to Suroriente Continuation Agreement

On April 11, 2023, the Company announced that it had entered into the Suroriente Continuation Agreement, by which the parties renegotiated the terms and the duration of the contract for the Suroriente Block in the Department of Putumayo, which was scheduled to end in mid-2024. The Suroriente Continuation Agreement provides an opportunity to add significant value, as well as economic life, to the Suroriente Block by continuing its duration for 20 years from the Suroriente Continuation Agreement's effective date. The effectiveness of the Suroriente Continuation Agreement is subject to certain conditions precedent including regulatory approval by the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce of Colombia ("SIC"). The satisfaction of such conditions precedent will determine the Suroriente Continuation Agreement's effective date. The following is a general description of such conditions precedent together with their status as of the date of this press release: (a) approval from the SIC, granted in June 2023 with no objections or conditions; (b) establish and agree to an inactive well action plan (reactivation or abandonment of 5 specific wells), Ecopetrol has agreed to the proposed action plan which is expected to be formalized in the coming weeks; (c) the posting of letters of credit amounting to approximately $123 million to guarantee the execution of the capital program stipulated by the Suroriente Continuation Agreement, to be issued and delivered once the condition precedent related to the inactive well action plan is satisfied; and (d) the payment of an agreed settlement relating to a minor amount of past production volumes to Ecopetrol on or before August 31, 2023.

Corporate Presentation:

Gran Tierra’s Corporate Presentation has been updated and is available on the Company website at www.grantierra.com.

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

The Company is currently developing its existing portfolio of assets in Colombia and Ecuador and will continue to pursue additional growth opportunities that would further strengthen the Company's portfolio. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE.

Gran Tierra's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. The Company's Canadian securities regulatory filings are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism (the "NSM") website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Gran Tierra's filings on the SEC, SEDAR and the NSM websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP measures which do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP. Investors are cautioned that these measures should not be construed as alternatives to oil sales, net income or loss or other measures of financial performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. Gran Tierra's method of calculating these measures may differ from other companies and, accordingly, they may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies.

Operating netback as presented is defined as oil sales less operating and transportation expenses. Management believes that operating netback is a useful supplemental measure for investors to analyze financial performance and provide an indication of the results generated by Gran Tierra's principal business activities prior to the consideration of other income and expenses. A reconciliation operating netback per boe to the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is as follows:

Three months ended June 30, 2023 (Thousands of U.S Dollars) ($/bbl, per WI sales volumes) Oil sales $ 157,902 $ 51.65 Operating expenses (48,491 ) (15.86 ) Transportation expenses (3,691 ) (1.21 ) Operating netback $ 105,720 $ 34.58



Unaudited Financial Information

Certain financial and operating results included in this press release, including debt, capital expenditures, and production information, are based on unaudited estimated results. These unaudited estimated results are subject to change upon completion of the Company's unaudited interim financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023, and changes could be material. Gran Tierra anticipates filing its unaudited interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 on or before August 1, 2023.

