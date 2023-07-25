|
25.07.2023 23:05:00
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Release Date for its 2023 Second Quarter Results and Details of Conference Call and Webcast
CALGARY, Alberta, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra” or the "Company”) (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) announces that the Company will release its 2023 second quarter financial and operating results on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, after market close. Gran Tierra will host its 2023 second quarter results conference call on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company currently focused on oil and Natural Gas exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador. The Company is currently developing its existing portfolio of assets in Colombia and Ecuador and will continue to pursue additional growth opportunities that would further strengthen the Company’s portfolio. The Company’s common stock trades on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at www.grantierra.com. Information on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of this press release. Investor inquiries may be directed to info@grantierra.com or (403) 265-3221.
Gran Tierra’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”) filings are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. The Company’s Canadian securities regulatory filings are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism ("the NSM”) website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Gran Tierra’s filings on the SEC, SEDAR and the NSM websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release.
Contact Information
For investor and media inquiries please contact:
Gary Guidry
President & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Ellson
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Rodger Trimble
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1-403-265-3221, info@grantierra.com
