Gran Tierra Energy Aktie
WKN: A0HNLY / ISIN: US38500T1016
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05.08.2026 13:22:48
Gran Tierra Shares Surge 36% As Q2 Turns To Profit On Higher Prices, Despite Weak Production
(RTTNews) - On Wednesday, the shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) were gaining around 36% in the pre-market on the NYSE, as the company returned to profit in the second quarter from loss last year. The turnaround is mainly due to higher prices for barrels of oil, despite lower production.
In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading 36.26 percent higher at $9.32 after closing Tuesday's trading 2.01 percent lower.
Net income for the period was $24.86 million or $0.70 per share, compared to loss of $12.74 million or $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year.
Adjusted EBITDA for the period went up to $85.07 million from $76.99 million a year ago.
Oil, Natural Gas and NGL Sales increased to $187.18 million from $149.36 million in the previous year.
Working interest production before royalty dropped to 41,501 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 47,196 barrels of oil equivalent per day last year.
Average realized price went up to $49.35 from $35.89 a year ago. Gross profit rose to $75.46 million from $23.31 million in the prior year.
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