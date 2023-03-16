|
16.03.2023 05:48:16
Grand City Properties S.A. : Grand City Properties S.A. suspending 2022 dividend payout following increasing uncertainties in markets
5:48 AM: (IRSH) Grand City Properties S.A. suspending 2022 dividend payout following increasing uncertainties in markets
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Investegate"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Investegate"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.mehr Analysen
|11:31
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:07
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|08.03.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|25.01.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.12.22
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:31
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:07
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|08.03.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|25.01.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.12.22
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:31
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:07
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|08.03.23
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|09.12.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.11.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.11.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.11.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.07.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.05.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.04.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.01.23
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.12.22
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.12.22
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.09.22
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|8,15
|-7,29%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Zinserhöhung im Fokus: US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- ATX letztendlich stabil -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich im Donnerstagshandel zwischen den Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich freundlich. US-Börsen waren am Donnerstag auf Erholungskurs. An den Börsen in Fernost übernahmen am Donnerstag die Bären das Ruder.