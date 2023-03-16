16.03.2023 05:48:16

Grand City Properties S.A. : Grand City Properties S.A. suspending 2022 dividend payout following increasing uncertainties in markets

5:48 AM: (IRSH) Grand City Properties S.A. suspending 2022 dividend payout following increasing uncertainties in markets
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.mehr Nachrichten

GCP-Aktie tiefrot: Grand City Properties streicht Dividendenzahlung - Immobilien-Werte belastet

Zu viele Unsicherheiten Die Aroundtown-Tochter Grand City Properties will für das vergangene Geschäftsjahr überraschend keine Dividende zahlen.

07:01
 Grand City Properties S.A. announces results for FY 2022 with solid operational performance despite macro-economic uncertainty (EQS Group)
06:59
 EQS-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces results for FY 2022 with solid operational performance despite macro-economic uncertainty (EQS Group)
06:48
 Grand City Properties S.A. suspending 2022 dividend payout following increasing uncertainties in markets (EQS Group)
06:47
 EQS-Adhoc: Grand City Properties S.A. suspending 2022 dividend payout following increasing uncertainties in markets (EQS Group)
06:01
Grand City Properties S.A. : Grand City Properties S.A. announces results for FY 2022 with solid operational performance despite macro-economic uncertainty (Investegate)
05:48
Grand City Properties S.A. : Grand City Properties S.A. suspending 2022 dividend payout following increasing uncertainties in markets (Investegate)
13.02.23
 Grand City Properties S.A. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them (EQS Group)
13.02.23
 EQS-DD: Grand City Properties S.A. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them (EQS Group)

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.mehr Analysen

11:31 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11:07 Grand City Properties Buy UBS AG
08.03.23 Grand City Properties Buy UBS AG
25.01.23 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.12.22 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

