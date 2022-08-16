|
16.08.2022 13:31:23
Grand City Properties S.A. : Original-Research: Grand City Properties S.A. (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy
1:31 PM: Original-Research: Grand City Properties S.A. (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Investegate"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Investegate"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|
07:00
|WDH/ROUNDUP 2: Grand City Properties verdient dank Zukäufen mehr (dpa-AFX)
|
16.08.22
|Grand City Properties S.A. : Original-Research: Grand City Properties S.A. (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy (Investegate)
|
15.08.22
|ROUNDUP 2: Grand City Properties verdient dank Zukäufen mehr (dpa-AFX)
|
15.08.22
|ROUNDUP: Grand City Properties verdient dank Zukäufen mehr (dpa-AFX)
|
15.08.22
|Grand City bestätigt nach solidem Halbjahr die Prognose (Dow Jones)
|
15.08.22
|Grand City Properties S.A. announces H1 2022 results (EQS Group)
|
15.08.22
|DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces H1 2022 results (EQS Group)
|
15.08.22
|Grand City Properties S.A. : Grand City Properties S.A. announces H1 2022 results (Investegate)
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.mehr Analysen
|16.08.22
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.08.22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.08.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.07.22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.07.22
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.08.22
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.08.22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.08.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.07.22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.07.22
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.08.22
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.08.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.06.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|06.06.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.05.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.07.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.05.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.04.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.09.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.08.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.08.22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.07.22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.07.22
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.03.22
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.03.22
|Grand City Properties Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|13,74
|0,00%